Call for order as new Cathaoirleach of Carlow county council chairs his first full meeting

“You’re chairman, not God”.

This statement was made by the new Mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane after a furious row erupted at Carlow County Council’s monthly meeting on Monday.

There were heated exchanges as Fine Gael Councillor Brian O’Donoghue chaired his first meeting of the local authority.

The Cathaoirleach clashed with Fianna Fail’s Fintan Phelan during a discussion on plans to rejuvenate Carlow town centre.

During the discussion Councillor Phelan exclaimed that somebody needed to stand up for Carlow town.

Later there was a dramatic intervention by the Cathaoirleach who had to ring the bell and call for order in the chamber.