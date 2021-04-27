Callan fire crew called out last night in County Kilkenny

Callan fire personnel were called to what’s being described as a small gorse fire overnight.

It happened at about 9 o’clock in the Molassy area and eyewitnesses have reported dramatic scenes of smoke.

It’s not yet known how it started but it’s understood to have been brought under control quickly.

However, a spokesperson for Kilkenny Fire Services says that conditions are dry at the moment and they’re warning that even controlled burnings can be dangerous.