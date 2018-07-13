Callan hosts a celebration of the Arts this weekend
A two day celebration of the arts in Callan gets underway today.

In:Sight is a trail of events which starts at 11 o’clock & continues to 11pm tomorrow (Saturday) night.

Fennelly’s, KCAT & the Workhouse Union host most of the activities which include exhibitions, movies, Yogalates, readings & music.

While the Tony O’Malley Studio will throw open its doors tomorrow & Paraic Leahy will showcase his work in the window of Nolan’s Shop on West Street.

