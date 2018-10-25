Calls for CCTV in Goresbridge, Kilkenny after drugs found in public park

A call is being made for CCTV in the public park in Goresbridge after drugs were found earlier this week.

Prescription drugs, believed to be painkillers Tramadol and Tylex were discovered on Tuesday evening lying on a picnic table with empty capsules on the ground.

The matter was reported to Gardaí.

On The Way It Is on KCLR local Labour party candidate, Denis Hynes, said the space is well used by both adults and children and the local community will not allow a repeat of the incident.