Calls for more investment in services to help prevent homelessness in Carlow and Kilkenny

More money needs to be ploughed into a a variety of services to help prevent homelessness.

That’s the plea from both those working in the sector as well as those who’ve had to avail of help.

The country’s in the grip of a housing crisis and there are a myriad of reasons as to why people find themselves without a home.

Some too have other issues that they need help with – in Kilkenny The Good Shepherd Centre is at the heart of this.

Our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin brings you a special Live today from 10am to 12noon.

Some of those you’ll hear are homeless – but hopeful.

But both they and those they seek help from are pleading for more investment.

Government representatives however say many supports are in place, with more on the way.