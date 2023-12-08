Calls for something to be done to encourage more people to get involved in politics in Carlow and Kilkenny

Calls are being made for more to be done to encourage people to run for election.

It’s as more than €200,000 was today announced to support 26 local authorities across the country as well as one regional women’s caucus in their activities to encourage the increased participation of women and diversity in the 2024 campaign.

Carlow’s to get €10,000 with €6,250 for Kilkenny.

Local Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness says action’s needed to get more people involved and not just women. But Carlow College lecturer Steph Hanlon says gender quotas are something she agrees with. While the Chair of the Carlow Kilkenny branch of the Labour Party, former local councillor Seán Ó hArgáin,

