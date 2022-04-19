Calls for spiralling cost of living costs to be combatted in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

All of the core social welfare rates should be increased due to spiralling living costs.

So says Social Justice Ireland which publishes its annual Socio-Economic Review today.

It believes pensions and welfare payments must all rise by €27.

Susanne Rogers from Social Justice Ireland says those who depend on welfare are often overlooked; “There is a stigma attached to social welfare which does bother me because I do think that if there are barriers to employment an overly generous social welfare system certainly isn’t one of them, there is that thing of that people on social welfare are not people who worked, there is a disconnect there I think sometimes”.

Meanwhile, the rising cost of living looks set to dominate the annual conferences of the teachers trade unions.

For the first time since 2019 the three main groupings of ASTI, INTO and TUI have their main gatherings this week.

Delegates are to vote on proposals to see pay rise in line with inflation.