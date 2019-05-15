Campaign to get Kilkenny man access to Pembro is raised in the Dáil

The ongoing campaign to help a Kilkenny man access the drug Pembro was raised in the Dáil yesterday.

John Holmes has just received his 10th infusion of the drug at a cost of more than 50 thousand euro but so far its all been paid for privately through local fundraising.

Deputies Kathleen Funchion and John McGuinness raised the matter with Minister Finian McGrath who was taking questions for Simon Harris yesterday.

Deputy Funchion said ‘The drug is available through the HSE, its available to other cancer patients. Clinically and medically its shown that its working, so whats stopping John Holmes from being able to access this?‘

Deputy McGuinness told Minister McGrath ‘You are a cold, callous Government if you can stand back and watch the like of John Holmes die, when all he needs is permission from you to allow what Professor Crowne has said he needs, and give him Pembro’

Both Deputies insisted that they get a response from the Health Minister as a matter of urgency. The Ceann Comhairle said that would be important.