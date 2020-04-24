Canal Walk carpark shut in Kilkenny on request from Gardaí

Kilkenny County Council have closed the Canal Walk car-park in the city.

It follows a request from the Gardaí as part of the efforts to ensure that social distancing measures can be enforced.

The Canal Walk is still accessible to walkers but the parking area accessed from the Bennettsbridge road is now closed off to drivers.

The closure came into effect on Thursday evening and the local authority says the facility will remain closed for the foreseeable future.