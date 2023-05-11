Driver escapes injury after car overturns onto it’s roof on Carlow to Tullow road

A driver has escaped injury after his car has overturned on the Carlow to Tullow road this morning (Thursday).

The car was left on it’s roof at Grangeford Bridge on the R725 after the incident around 11am.

The driver is reported to have walked away uninjured.

Emergency services did attend the scene with motorists advised to avoid if possible for a time.

The road now appears to have been cleared and traffic seems to be moving normally.