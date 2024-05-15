A third tanning salon in Carlow has been struck by fire.

At about 2:30am it appears a car was reversed into the ground-floor of the building which is at the Barrack Street entrance side to The Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

It resulted in a fire with the driver fleeing the scene.

Crews from Carlow County Fire & Rescue Services’ Carlow Town and Bagenalstown stations attended the blaze, some who were wearing breathing apparatus extinguished it within minutes.

Fire damage to the structure was relatively limited however there was significant smoke damage to a number of retail units.

Nobody was injured.

The town’s been hit by two similar incidents at the same type of businesses on nearby Tullow Street, most recently last month.

It’s not yet known if the incidents are related but KCLR News understands Gardaí are open to all avenues of investigation.

They’re appealing for witnesses to the overnight incident – anybody who was in the area and noticed anything unusual or who might have dashcam or other footage to contact them on 059 9136620.