Shock continues in Carlow following yesterday’s early morning incident which saw a car reversed into a business window.

The tanning salon, which KCLR News understands hadn’t yet officially opened, was struck by the vehicle at about 2:30am after which a blaze broke out.

25 to 30 people, a few of those children, who were living in apartments above were evacuated with units from the town and Bagenalstown fire brigade attending and bringing the situation quickly under control.

A garda investigation into criminal damage and fire was launched and is still underway – anybody who was in the area at the time and who might have information is asked to contact the town Garda Station.

There was upset on the local street as we found out when we visited while a number of people are calling for local leadership to stand up and condemn what happened.

And visitors too were thrown – one woman told KCLR News “Well I was shocked, I’m just here on holidays from London but I didn’t expect to see anything like that here, I just feel sorry for the people that live above the shop you know they must have been terrified, very shocking, it’s just such a shame, it’s a lovely little town”.