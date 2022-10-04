Carlow and Kilkenny car owners warned to not be tempted to put off vehicle maintenance

Don’t be tempted to put off car maintenance or tyre replacements.

That’s the message locally as we head into more challenging driving conditions in the months ahead.

Road Safety Officer with Carlow County Council John McDarby has this reminder as Road Safety Week continues; “Your safety is at risk as well as the safety of other road users, a well-serviced car with good tyres is more economical and safer than the alternative so drive with economy and safety in mind and cut costs without cutting safety”.

Meanwhile, yesterday we heard how deer rutting season’s bringing more of the animals out onto roads.