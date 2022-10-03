Drivers in Carlow and Kilkenny reminded to “expect the unexpected” as deer rutting season sees more of the animals on busy roads

Drivers are being urged to be on alert to deer straying onto busy local roads.

It comes amid local reports of a spike in incidents along a stretch of the M9 motorway in recent weeks.

The warning comes as Irish Road Safety Week takes hold – Declan Keogh is Chair of the Local Authority Road Safety Network and he’s reminding motorists to expect the unexpected.

Damien Hannigan is a spokesperson for the Irish Deer Commission – on KCLR Live he explained why people may be seeing more of the animals than usual; “Late September to early November is what we know as the deer rut or the deer breeding season and while it’s one of the highlights of the wildlife calendar it’s also a time where we see an increase in road traffic involving deer and motorists, as male deer go in search of females they tend to across large areas including public roads”.

