Carlow and Kilkenny could see temperatures dip to -3 on Thursday

Temperatures are set to turn chilly.

Met Eireann’s issued a yellow warning for cold temperatures for most of the country, including Carlow and Kilkenny, which takes effect from 6pm (Thursday) and runs to 12 noon on Friday.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to prepare for potentially hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

Check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any journeys is vital while the RSA has the following practical advice:

For Drivers

Clear windows and mirrors fully before you set out, use a screen scraper and de- ice r fluid. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

r fluid. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass. In icy conditions, slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, people who cycle and motorcyclists – slow down and allow extra space when overtaking them.

For a copy of the RSA’s ‘Top 10 tips for driving in icy conditions’, click here.

For Pedestrians

Wear appropriate footwear. Walk on the footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

DO NOT underestimate the danger of ice . Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the doorstep, on the path or while getting out of the car. When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with snow or ice , always use extreme caution.

For a copy of the RSA’s ‘Top 10 tips to avoid a fall or slip in snow or icy conditions’, click here.

For Cyclists and Motorcyclists

If the roads are icy, it is important to pedal smoothly and relax your upper body. Try not to get out of the saddle if it’s slippy and always remember to brake before corners.

Remember to be extra alert at all times. Vehicle stopping distances are worsened in icy conditions. People who cycle need to stay alert and prepared for the road ahead. Wear warm clothes, lots of layers is a smart move and the most vital item of clothing for cycling in freezing conditions are gloves.

For advice on severe weather driving tips and weather updates, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out our Facebook and Twitter pages.