Carlow and Kilkenny local authorities unveil ‘very positive’ budgets for 2024

Carlow and Kilkenny County Council held their budget meetings yesterday afternoon.

Carlow County Council have seen an increase in their base line by €2.775 million euro for 2024.

Cllr Fintan Phelan said ”I was delighted to propose the budget and I’m really happy to report that across the board funding has been increased across all council services in all areas. Areas to benefit include social housing, roads, local amenities and community development and lots more. This is very positive news for Carlow.

Kilkenny County Council has also seen an increase in their funding of 12.5% with a budget of €111.1m allocated.

The Budget provides funding across the full range of service areas provided by the Council from social housing and road maintenance through to street cleaning, fire, libraries, burial grounds, parks to economic and community development and more.

The Cathaoirleach for Kilkenny County Council Cllr. Michael Doyle in welcoming the budget stated:

“As Elected Members we are acutely aware that the services we deliver as a Council impact the quality of life of the citizens of Kilkenny. While some difficult decisions had to be made I am pleased to say there are no cuts to funding next year for the delivery of services and budget increases have been possible in some areas which will have a very positive impact on those services.”

In proposing the budget Cllr. Mary Hilda Cavanagh stated: “This is a very positive budget for Kilkenny. Expenditure on all our core services has been maintained and increases in areas such as housing maintenance, roads maintenance, libraries and fire services are very welcome. The funding allocated to climate change and town regeneration is also a very positive step forward for the County.”