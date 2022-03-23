Carlow and Kilkenny to bask in glorious sunshine in the coming days

Shorts and shades at the ready – Ireland looks set to enjoy a mini heatwave this week.

Temperatures look set to hit 18 degrees in parts and Met Eireann is forecasting dry and sunny weather to look forward to right around the country.

Counties Galway, Kerry, Westmeath and Limerick will see the best of the weather with temperatures higher than in the Algarve today.

But Carlow and Kilkenny will be basking too.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says “Certainly very good weather ahead for the coming days with high pressure keeping the weather nice and settled over Ireland, lots of sunny spells and temperatures getting up to 17 or maybe even 18 degrees with the winds slackening off as well as we move through the rest of the week so some very pleasant days ahead”.