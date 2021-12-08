Carlow and Kilkenny tourism businesses can avail of new €50million fund

There’s financial aid on the way for tourism businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny.

A €50million Tourism Business Continuity Programme’s been announced by Fáilte Ireland to help sustain those in the sector next year.

Details were unveiled at a virtual event for the industry, which was attended by over 2,500 tourism and hospitality providers, after the allocation was secured by Minister Catherine Martin in Budget 2022.

Hopeful recipients should be 50% down on eligible tourism turnover 2019 v 2021, have a minimum €50,000 eligible tourism turnover, there’s a €800,000 funding cap per legal entity and scheme payments to successful applicants will be made once approved, except accommodation which will remain pot-based.

The first two phases of the grants will open for applications from Strategic Tourism Transport Providers and Irish Based Inbound Agents on the 11th and 12th of January 2022. The phasing of the Programme has been designed to ensure the support is provided to the businesses that need it most urgently, with consideration given to other government funding already received.

Two further phases, for Attractions and Activities Providers and Tourism Accommodation Providers, will commence in early March 2022.

Minister Martin said; “I welcome the next phase of Fáilte Ireland’s work in providing vital support for the tourism industry in 2022. The €50million allocation secured in Budget 2022 for this Tourism Business Continuity Programme will help address immediate survival concerns for many tourism businesses. The Government recognises the vital contribution that the tourism and hospitality sectors make to our national economy and to employment around the country. We are clear in our determination to continue to support the industry with appropriate funding and business supports as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic together.”

While CEO of Fáilte Ireland Paul Kelly says “2022 will be another challenging year and Fáilte Ireland will continue to support the sector to meet these challenges head on so that tourism can recover and get back to growth. The allocation of €50million in Budget 2022 secured by Minister Martin to fund further phases of the Tourism Business Continuity Programme will help sustain strategic tourism businesses next year”.