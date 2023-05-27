Carlow and Kilkenny travellers urged to seek alternatives as Dublin Airport parking reaches full capacity

Globetrotters from across Carlow and Kilkenny are being reminded to make alternative travel plans to Dublin Airport if they intend on driving, as their car parking facilities are full.

The country’s largest airport has the option to buy the former QuickPark site on the Santry Road.

If purchased, an additional 6,000 space would be made available.

Editor of Air and Travel Magazine, Eoghan Corry, has been telling Edward Hayden on KCLR’s Saturday Show that this problem, is not a new one, saying “This was a rumbling problem all last summer, we had a situation where we were short of parking, and we weren’t up to the post-pandemic travel recoverly level that we’re seeing this summer.”