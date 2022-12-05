Carlow and Kilkenny urged to prepare for a cold snap

We’re being urged to be prepared for a cold snap this week

Met Eireann has a weather advisory in place and further warnings could follow with temperatures set to plummet midweek.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says we can expect some hard frosts at night, telling KCLR “Temperatures are really going to drop from Wednesday with some very severe frost, temperatures dropping below minus four maybe even minus five degrees and struggling really to get above three or four degrees by day”.