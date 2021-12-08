Carlow-based company aiming to double its workforce over the next year

A local tech company says there would have to be something wrong if they weren’t expanding in the current climate.

Carlow-based cloud and cyber security firm Stryve have just won a big contract with the Polish prison service after recently opening an office in the country.

They are also hoping to almost double their workforce of 25 over the next year or so if current plans come to fruition.

CEO Andrew Tobin says their services are in high demand due to the increase in remote working, cloud computing and security concerns.

