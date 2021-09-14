Carlow businesses sought for ‘Look for Local Roadshow Autumn / Winter’

In business in Carlow?

The county council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) and KCLR have teamed up to invite enterprises across the county to be part of the Look for Local Roadshow Autumn / Winter.

Six outlets will be chosen to be the base of an on-air broadcast by the local station, all in with a chance to win €1,500 photography and digital marketing package as well as €1,500 worth of radio advertising.

Launching the competition, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Cllr. Fintan Phelan said “I would encourage all businesses to enter this competition and win the chance to showcase their business story on KCLR and also be in a chance to win a €1,500 photography and digital marketing package for their business”. The Cathaoirleach continued to say, “it is proven that advertising helps a business to earn profits by enabling more people to know about the products and services and thus resulting in more sales”. Concluding the Cathaoirleach said “this competition is all about showcasing the wonderful array of consumer options in Carlow and is enshrined in the value that for every Euro spent locally, it supports local jobs in our communities”

Pat Gardiner, General Manager with KCLR said “We are delighted to be part of this competition and hope that the host businesses for the shows will benefit from the thousands of times that people interact with KCLR on-air, online and through our social platforms that they really want to support local”. Pat concluded by saying “KCLR “Local radios play a very important role in supporting SME’s not only because they reinforce the sense of belonging and community, but also because they can provide a unique public service for the wider community”.

Closing date for entries is 6th October 2021 at 12noon and six businesses will be selected for this competition (two from each Municipal area in Carlow).

One business from the six will be selected for the €1,500 based on their Look for Local Story both submitted in the application and during their show. Winning Businesses will have KCLR at their premises to broadcast, interview with owner/managers and key staff and their local network of suppliers.

Seamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with Carlow County Council’s LEO said, “We are delighted to spearhead this project which builds on our previous successful rounds of Look for Local Roadshows with KCLR”. Doran continued to say, “I look forward to seeing the entries for this competition and to seeing KCLR broadcast live from six Carlow businesses. I would encourage people to buy and support local by ‘Looking for Local’ in the realization the money you spend will benefit several different businesses in our area and every Euro that you give to a local business is an investment in your community”.

Entries can be submitted on https://submit.link/qS or by contacting the Local Enterprise Office on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow / [email protected] or by calling 059-9129783

Competition Rules