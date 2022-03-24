Carlow conference to explore the importance of the arts for local communities

A ”Places Matter” conference on the arts is happening in Carlow over the next two days.

The third biennial conference is hosted by the Arts Council and Local Government today(Thursday) and tomorrow(Friday) in VISUAL.

It’s aiming to explore the importance of investing in people and places and the importance of the arts for the local communities as well as for the artists.

Organisers want to provoke and inspire public sector organisations, policy makers, academics, arts organisations and artists to understand how we can creatively collaborate for a better future for people and places.

There’s also a special Street Craft workshop for people with a close connection with College Street or the Old Dublin Road in the Cathedral Parish Centre Carlow from 2 to 4pm this afternoon.