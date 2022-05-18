Carlow Councillor Fergal Browne says locals “appalled” and “horrified” by Tullow St arson attack

A Carlow councillor says the town’s reputation has been badly damaged by the ”horrifying” incident on Tullow St yesterday.

A stolen car was rammed into a tanning salon and set on fire causing a huge blaze and people living in apartments upstairs had to be evacuated. (More here).

Gardaí have been carrying out door to door enquiries in the area and collected some C.C.T.V. footage but they are appealing for more.

Photos and videos of the blazing building would have been seen widely around the country on social media yesterday and Cllr Fergal Browne has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that it’s not the kind of press the town needs.

Gardaí have promised to increase their patrols to prevent similar attacks in future and Cllr Browne says it’s important the culprits are caught quickly.

No-one was injured but Cllr Fergal Browne says this ”appalling” attack has affected loads of people locally.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: