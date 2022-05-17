Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan describes early morning Carlow town incident as “A reckless and horrendous act”

A reckless and horrendous act.

That’s how one local Garda Superintendent has described an incident in Carlow town this morning.

A blaze broke out after a stolen car after it smashed into a business premises and was subsequently set alight.

Residents living over the tanning salon were evacuated when it happened just before 5am and no injuries were reported. (See how we broke the news earlier here).

Superintendent Aidan Brennan says they are treating it as an extremely serious matter.

And he told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live that garda patrols are set to intensify in Carlow in the aftermath.

And he appealed to witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Hear the conversation in full here: