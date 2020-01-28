Carlow Councillor says we all have a role to play in tackling illegal dumping

A Carlow Councillor says everyone has a responsibility when it comes to keeping the county clean.

The latest incident of illegal dumping saw a local man collect 2 Christmas trees, multiple bags of rubbish and other waste on one rural road in the Milford area.

Michael Doran says its hugely frustrating that some people continue to dispose of their rubbish on the roadsides.

Speaking to KCLR news he says measures have been introduced to try and tackle it but he says everyone has a role to play.