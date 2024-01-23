Carlow councillor Tommy Kinsella says communities are not getting timely information regarding accommodation plans for those seeking refuge

A Carlow councillor says communities are not getting timely information regarding accommodation plans for those seeking refuge here.

The Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman had told KCLR that Government’s doing the best it can but warned it’s responding to needs that are urgent and can change.

Local representatives were informed last Thursday that up to 30 Ukrainians would be temporarily moving into the former Bank of Ireland building in Borris from the end of this month.

A public meeting that followed was at times heated – Cllr Tommy Kinsella was at that and says the lack of information was very much to the fore there;

