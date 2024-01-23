Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman says “We can expect getting accurate information out to local representatives as quickly as possible” when it comes to accommodation plans for those seeking refuge in Carlow and Kilkenny

The Integration Minister has defended his Department’s communication of information regarding the accommodation of those seeking refuge from other countries.

Government has come under fire in recent times from those concerned by the lack of timely details regarding who’s being settled where as many from Ukraine as well as those under international protection are placed at points across the country.

Protests have taken place outside a number of buildings, including recently in Urlingford and Carlow town.

Some from the public and event within politics have hit out at what appears to be last minute placements with little consultation with communities.

