Carlow County Council advises against swimming at Clashganny this weekend as they will be no lifeguard on duty

Locals who use the swimming area at Clashganny to cool down in the hot weather are being urged not to do so this weekend.

Scorching conditions are forecast but Carlow County Council says the popular spot will not have a lifeguard on duty from Friday to Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the local authority has told KCLR “Due to unexpected circumstances unfortunately the Council are not in a position to staff Clashganny during this period. However, the Council are pro actively reviewing the matter.

“Persons are recommended not to swim in Clashganny during this period, there are alternative lifeguard bathing areas in Bagenalstown”.

