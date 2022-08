A man in his 30’s has drowned in Carlow.

It’s understood he got into difficulty while swimming in the River Barrow.

Others who were in the Town park area at the time attempted to assist the man and bring him to safety.

GardaĆ­, Fire and Ambulance crews attended at around 9.20pm last night and efforts to revive him were made.

However he was pronounced dead at the scene.

GardaĆ­ are treating his death as a tragic accident.