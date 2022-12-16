KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow County Council opens Book of Condolence for Private Seán Rooney who was killed in Lebanon

He died while on UN peacekeeping duty on Wednesday night

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace16/12/2022
Private Seán Rooney who was killed on active service in Lebanon this morning. (Image: Óglaigh na hÉireann)
Private Seán Rooney who was killed on active service in Lebanon this morning. (Image: Óglaigh na hÉireann)

Carlow County Council has opened a book of condolence for the young soldier who was killed in Lebanon.

Private Seán Ryan died while on UN peacekeeping duty on Wednesday night.

An online platform has been set up and will remain open for a week – you can add your own message to that here.

Sympathies too have been expressed in Kilkenny.

 

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace16/12/2022