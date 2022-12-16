KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow County Council opens Book of Condolence for Private Seán Rooney who was killed in Lebanon
He died while on UN peacekeeping duty on Wednesday night
Carlow County Council has opened a book of condolence for the young soldier who was killed in Lebanon.
Private Seán Ryan died while on UN peacekeeping duty on Wednesday night.
An online platform has been set up and will remain open for a week – you can add your own message to that here.
Sympathies too have been expressed in Kilkenny.