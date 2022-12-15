Sympathies extended from Kilkenny and Carlow to those affected by last night’s tragic death in Lebanon

Officers and soldiers of the 3rd infantry battalion in Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny have extended their sympathies to all affected by last nights tragic incident in Lebanon.

An Irish solider on peacekeeping duties was killed and another seriously injured when part of a convoy of Defence Force members came under small arms fire.

Troops based in Kilkenny city tweeted the following this morning:

While Kilkenny Councillor and retired soldier Joe Malone says that thoughts are with all involved.

He touched on that and more when he joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin in studio for KCLR Live today: