Carlow County Council unveils €15 million plans to regenerate town centre

Carlow County Council plans to spend €15 million to regenerate the town centre.

Plans to inject vitality back into the town have been launched today and would see a road linking the Fairgreen Shopping Centre down to the Carlow Town Shopping Centre area created.

They plan on knocking houses on Barrack Street that they acquired in recent years.

Council CEO, Kathleen Holohan says it’s not a project that the council will be able to deliver on its own – it would need the cooperation of both shopping centres.

Speaking to KCLR, she says “the concept of creating connectivity into the town from the Fairgreen is something that’s really important for vitality in the town centre.”