A Carlow County Council official will be among the key note speakers at the EU climate pact national conference.

Today’s gathering in Dublin aims to unite grassroots movements in the fight against climate change.

Jannette O’Brien, climate action co-ordinator with the local authority, will be joined by the head of the EU climate pact Paolo Caridi and Helen Kearns, Head of Communications for the European Commission in Ireland.

The EU climate pact aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

David Boles, Climate Pact Ambassador said; “This event marks an important moment in Ireland’s climate action journey, and underscores the power of community-driven initiatives in creating lasting environmental impact. Local action is key to tackling global challenges like climate change. It’s inspiring to see individuals, communities and organisations coming together to forge a path towards a sustainable future.”

Michael Doran, the Climate Pact Country Coordinator for Ireland said; “The EU Climate Pact National Conference exemplifies that collective strength is important in combating climate change. It also underscores the importance of community engagement in driving impactful climate solutions. This gathering reaffirms our collective responsibility to address climate change and build a resilient future for generations to come. In Ireland, there is much to be done, in terms of acceptance, policy changes, advocacy and awareness, if we intend to reach climate neutrality by 2050.”