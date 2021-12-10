Carlow couple among those working towards opening a school in Lebanon to teach children in crisis

Local volunteers are helping open a school in Lebanon that teaches children in crisis.

Some teachers here are already holding classes with kids in need through zoom with the charity Strong Gens.

A GoFundMe page created by St. Leo’s Carlow School Teacher Amy O’Keeffe has raised nearly €13,000 for the new school already. (Click here for more information or to donate).

Amy’s husband Gary is also involved in the group – and both joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is for a chat – hear that here: