Carlow dancer “eggscited” to dance on Late Late Toy Show

Details are beginning to emerge of some local involvement in the country’s most eagerly anticipated annual TV special.

While South Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan takes to the Late Late Show tonight (see here) much young talent is set to showcase a range of skills in the long-awaited Toy Show.

Among them 4th class pupil Kate Butler of Butler’s Organic Eggs in Hacketstown who earlier told KCLR Live’s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin that she’s “Very excited, yes because I’m going up to Dublin most of the days and rehearsing and it’s really great and I’m missing out on lots of days of school”.

The dancer isn’t given away too much though, saying “I can’t tell you anything it’s all top secret” but she is promising an “amazing routine” and says others like her from the county are taking part too.

Of programme host Ryan Tubridy, Kate says he’s great to work with but a “real messer”. And it seems it’s not his first encounter with the a

“Once my Dad saw him on the street in Dublin when he was passing by and he just went over to him and gave him eggs”