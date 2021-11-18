Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan set for Late Late Show appearance

Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan’s set for the national TV screen again this weekend.

The Mooncoin native whose cancer journey has been quite public, is to join Ryan Tubridy on Friday’s Late Late Show to discuss her decision to stop her chemotherapy treatment and her focus on a family Christmas. (More on that here).

Added to that there’s a Toy Show Appeal while other guests include Christy Moore, Mario Rosenstock, Queen Freddie Mercury Tribute among others.