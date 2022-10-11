Carlow deemed best in the country for electric vehicles with Kilkenny not far behind

Carlow’s best in the country when it comes to electric vehicles – and Kilkenny’s not too far behind.

A report from Chill shows both our counties in the leading six with Carlow deemed most prepared for EVs – it consistently came out towards the top of each of the rankings, including the number of charging stations and dealerships, as well as potential savings for drivers of such vehicles.

Earlier this year we outlined some of what the county’s doing to focus on EVs – see here.

It’s followed by Westmeath, Wexford, Louth, Waterford and Kilkenny.