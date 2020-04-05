Carlow Gardai appeal for witnesses to burglarly in Penny Lane this weekend

Carlow Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage in Carlow town following an incident this weekend.

It follows a burglarly at a business premises at Penny Lane some time between 2pm Saturday and 10.30am Sunday.

Anyone with information or footage from the area during those hours is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

With a large number of retail and manufacturing businesses closed around Carlow and Kilkenny, Garda Chief Superindendent Dominic Hayes will join KCLR Live on Monday between 10am and 12pm to discuss business safety measures and advice for business owners.