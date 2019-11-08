Carlow Gardaí investigating death of 25-year-old man overnight

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the death of a young man overnight.

A 25-year-old was found dead in bed this morning in a house in Academy Court, off Montgomery Street in Carlow Town.

Emergency services were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has now been removed for a post-mortem examination by the State Pathologist, which will take place at a Dublin hospital tomorrow.

The scene of his death has been preserved.

Gardaí have told KCLR News the result of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.