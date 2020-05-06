Carlow Gardaí question man over cannabis seizure in Bunclody

165 thousand euro worth of drugs have been seized just over the Wexford border with Carlow.

Gardaí from the Kilkenny/Carlow drugs unit, assisted by members in Enniscorthy searched a property in the Bunclody area on Tuesday afternoon and uncovered five kilos of cannabis herb and 80 cannabis plants.

A man in his forties was arrested at the scene and is being held at Carlow Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act, 1996.