Carlow gets no new Gardaí while Kilkenny will get four

Kilkenny is to get just four new Gardaí out of the almost 200 that graduated this week, while Carlow won’t be getting any.

The passing out ceremony took place in Templemore yesterday.

Six of yesterday’s graduates are from Kilkenny, while two of them are from Carlow.

In total 199 new Gardaí will be joining the force now.

Of the six from Kilkenny, two are going to Wexford Garda Station, one’s going to Bray, another one’s going to Gorey, one is also going to Waterford, and the final Garda is going to Pearse Street in Dublin.

Meanwhile, the two from Carlow will now be stationed in Bray and in Enniscorthy.

There are four new Gardaí coming to Kilkenny Garda Station.

They’re coming from Clare, Limerick, and two from Tipperary.