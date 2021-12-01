Carlow had highest incidence rate of Covid last week

Carlow had the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country last week.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance centre put the county top for the 7 day incidence rate of the virus with 557 cases confirmed in the week up to midnight on Sunday.

The rate in Kilkenny has dropped back slightly but it’s still in the top 10 with 692 cases confirmed across those 7 days.

Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases in St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny remains at 15 for a third consecutive day.

3 patients are still in Intensive care at the local hospital.