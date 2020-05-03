KCLR NewsNews & Sport
26 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow on Bank Holiday Sunday
4 more cases have also been confirmed in Kilkenny
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny and Carlow now stands at 384 according to Sunday’s figures.
In keeping with statistics issued to date, local figures are correct as of Friday 1 May.
Kilkenny now has a total of 258 cases, an increase of four from last evening’s report. Carlow has seen one of its biggest daily increases by confirming 26 new cases to make a total of 126.
Overall, there are now 21,506 cases confirmed in Ireland. 19 additional deaths were reported on Sunday evening to bring the national death toll to 1,303.
As of 11am Sunday 3rd May, the HPSC has been notified of 330 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.
Breaking down the figures
- 58% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,825 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 363 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 6,068 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,406 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,242 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,164 cases (6%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%