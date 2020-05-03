26 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow on Bank Holiday Sunday

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny and Carlow now stands at 384 according to Sunday’s figures.

In keeping with statistics issued to date, local figures are correct as of Friday 1 May.

Kilkenny now has a total of 258 cases, an increase of four from last evening’s report. Carlow has seen one of its biggest daily increases by confirming 26 new cases to make a total of 126.

Overall, there are now 21,506 cases confirmed in Ireland. 19 additional deaths were reported on Sunday evening to bring the national death toll to 1,303.

As of 11am Sunday 3rd May, the HPSC has been notified of 330 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

Breaking down the figures