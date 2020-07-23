Carlow Kilkenny Gardai warn against another phone scam

Local Gardaí are warning people to be vigilant of a phone call scam involving an international number

A person was recently conned when they received a missed call from a number Gabon with the international dialling code 241 (+241 05751135).

The person rang the number back but hung up immediately when realising it was a scam.

However during the short call, the persons phone credit and mobile data were stolen.

The Kilkenny Carlow garda division are urging people to be alert to this type of scam.