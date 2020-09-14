Carlow & Kilkenny get off to a great start weather-wise as temps look set to reach 23 degrees

It will be a great start to week on the weather front across Carlow and Kilkenny with 23 degrees expected for today.

Although mid week there’s potential for some unsettled spells.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather is looking ahead for KCLR News and says “It does look like we’re going to see mainly settled weather in Carlow & Kilkenny for at least the first half of the week and it may even stay mostly dry right up until the end of the week but it will start to turn cooler after Wednesday so it’ll stay warm up until Wednesday, maybe even the start of Thursday, but it does look like that the wind may swing around to a northerly direction & start to cool things down for the end of the week”.