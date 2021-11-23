Carlow Kilkenny hospital consultant says vaccination is the only way to bring Covid-19 under control

Carlow and Kilkenny remain among the top five counties with the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The 14-day incidence rate for Carlow is now at 1,709 per 100,000 people while Kilkenny is on 1,481 after 973 and 1,470 cases were recorded, respectively, in the fortnight to midnight Sunday according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There are 19 patients with the virus being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital today, two of them remaining in the ICU. (More here).

It’s as a local hospital consultant says opting for vaccination is the only way that we can bring this virus under control.

Consultant cardiologist Michael Conway told KCLR Live that many of the unvaccinated patients he has been dealing with are in the younger age cohort.

Listen back to his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin in full here: