Focus shouldn’t be on availability of ICU beds to treat Covid-19 patients says Co Kilkenny man who’s Vice President of the Intensive Care Society

Three-in-ten patients admitted to ICU with Covid-19 die from the disease.

That’s the warning from a Thomastown man who’s Vice President of the Intensive Care Society.

Last night locally two patients were in the intensive care unit at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, among 19 at the hospital with the virus after five discharges and one new admission, while there’s one further suspected case there. (Figures are down on yesterday’s – see here).

The facility had one of 13 available ICU beds in the country last night.

But consultant Alan Gaffney says the focus shouldn’t be on how many ICU beds are available to treat covid-patients.

Dr Gaffney says we need to tighten up our own behaviour to try and keep ourselves and our family and friends out of hospital.

