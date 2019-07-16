Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD cautiously welcomes HSE re-structuring plan

There’s a cautious welcome for plans to major re-structuring of the HSE.

Six regional health boards will be set up to manage the health service on a more local level.

Health Minister Simon Harris will bring the plans to cabinet on Wednesday in line with the Slaintecare project.

Sinn Féin Deputy Kathleen Funchion says such a move could see more accountability noting “We need to have that type of a system, like a regional and local accountability because a lot of the problem is nobody takes responsibility for any of the stuff we’ve seen going on over the last number of years in relation to the health services if you look at the cervical check, even the scandal with the women who had the BRCA cancer gene, all the various misdiagnosis out there – there’s no responsibility taken & I always think if somebody’s local or regional at least you can sometimes put a face to a name & it’s somebody to be held to account”.