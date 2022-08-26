Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor among the potential replacements for junior minister Robert Troy

A local TD’s among the frontrunners to replace Robert Troy as Junior Minister.

The deputy stood down from his duties in government amid questions about his property interests on Wednesday.

Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil representative Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is among the potential replacements, along with include James Lawless and Christopher O’ Sullivan.

However, Strategy Director with Carr Communications Johnny Fallon feels there’s a clear favourite; “There are a number of people who are likely to be hopeful certainly for Robert Troy’s position, the main frontrunner that I think many people in Fianna Fáil would look to is Dara Calleary, he had to resign himself from a senior cabinet position over the “GolfGate” controversy but he did it very quickly, he resigned almost immediately and didn’t try to fight it and many would see that as a reason for him to come back relatively quickly too”.

Meanwhile, see what party colleague John McGuinness thought of the resignation